Atlético Madrid have taken a no-nonsense stance on Antoine Griezmann.

The 28-year-old was forced to announce his departure from the club this week – in order to prevent another documentary being released.

Cadena SER are reporting that the club refused to be strung along again, after last year’s 45-minute long episode where he opted against joining Barcelona.

Despite the decision benefitting them, Atlético felt his transparency lacked respect and wanted to avoid another summer saga.

“It’s been an incredible five years,” Griezmann said in a video released on social media.

“Thank you so much for everything, you will always be in my heart.”

Sources close to the player claim that Barcelona, PSG and Bayern are the frontrunners for his signature.