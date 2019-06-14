<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Life after Griezmann has begun at Atletico Madrid.

After news broke that the World Cup winner was making the summer move to Barcelona, Atletico have not wasted any time looking for a replacement.

After a terrific debut season at Benfica and a call-up to the Portuguese national team, João Felix has been linked to numerous clubs and now Atletico are throwing their names in the hat as well.

Teams like Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all inquired about the services of the 19-year-old.

However, according to AS, Atlético are willing to match Manchester City’s purported contract offer to João Félix of €6m per year.

A striker with a knack for goal, Felix scored 15 times for the Águias in 26 Liga NOS matches season.

It remains unclear if Benfica will budge on the player’s €120m release clause, but should they, Atlético will be one of the teams jumping at a chance to add the talented striker to their squad.