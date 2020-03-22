Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos

Atlético Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Diego Simeone’s side have had an issue in-front of goal this season after scoring just 31 goals in 27 LaLiga games which has seen the club fall out of the title race.

Álvaro Morata, Diego Costa and João Félix have just 14 goals between them in all competitions.


According to AS, Simeone will seek to solve these issues by bringing Morelos to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Morelos has been in scintillating form for Steven Gerrard’s side this season, after bagging 12 times in 23 appearances.

The 23-year-old has scored 77 goals for the club since arriving at Ibrox from Finnish side HJK in 2017.

Atleti are confident of securing a move for the Colombian for a fee of around £10-£15 million.

