Atletico Madrid have signed Serbia Under-21 striker Ivan Saponjic from Benfica on a three-year contract.

Neither club disclosed the fee paid for the 21-year-old but the deal is reported to be worth in the region of €8million.

A physically imposing forward, Saponjic will provide an extra attacking option for coach Diego Simeone alongside Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata and record signing Joao Felix, who also arrived from Benfica for €126m.

But while the Portugal international starred in the club’s Primeira Liga triumph in the 2018-19 season, Saponjic played for Benfica B after joining from Partizan Belgrade in January 2016 and spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan with Belgian club Zulte Waregem.

He joins fellow new faces Marcos Llorente, Hector Herrera, Felipe, Lodi and Joao Felix at Atletico, with star forward Antoine Griezmann widely expected to complete a €120m switch to Barcelona.