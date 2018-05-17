European football’s governing body UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Atletico Madrid over an allegedly “racist” banner shown by their fans at Wednesday’s Europa League final against Marseille.

The French side were also charged after some of their fans set off smoke bombs that delayed the start of the match, won 3-0 by Atletico.

The Spaniards were charged over “racist behaviour” after some fans held up a banner that allegedly appeared to show a Nazi war ensign, as well as the setting off of fireworks.

Marseille are in the dock for “crowd disturbances, acts of damages, setting off fireworks and throwing objects and late kick-off” to the game in Lyon.

The cases will be dealt with by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on May 31.