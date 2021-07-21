Atletico Madrid boss: It’s difficult to hold on to Saul Niguez

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has insisted that he can’t stand in the way of Saul Niguez if he desires to leave the club this summer.

The Spanish midfielder has become a major target in the transfer market for top clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

In an interview with AS, a Spanish website, Simeone said that he would have loved to keep a hold of Saul but that he has a decision to make.

He described Saul as a valuable asset to the club, who has played a key role in Atletico Madrid’s success last season.

Simeone told AS: “Last season he (Saul) spoke with the club, with us about his needs and what he spoke about the option of having a place on the field where he feels more important.

“And I consider that Saul became Saul by playing everywhere, he or many of those around him see it as something negative.

“He is very important for Atletico because he can play as a full-back, right wing, midfielder, as a double middle. He gives us a lot of situations to be able to count on him. He is a player who in that version and playing what the coach needs, performs very well.”

The Argentine manager went on: ‘We cannot put aside what is rumored and talked about.

“If he has to go out, a big hug, wish him the best with the boys who gave us life and to continue being friends, as always. Either to Barcelona or elsewhere.”