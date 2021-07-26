Atletico Madrid could bite Manchester United’s hand off amid Saúl Ñiguez offer

Atletico Madrid could well bite Manchester United’s hand off amid reports of a sizable offer for midfielder Saúl Ñiguez.

Saúl has been heavily linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano this summer with reports the midfielder is keen for a new challenge.

Early talk of a swap deal between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona involving Saúl and Griezmann emerged, but talks did not progress.

Atletico Madrid would struggle to afford Griezmann’s wages, and they would prefer to receive an upfront fee for Saúl.

Well aware of likely interest from the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all linked, Atleti turned Barca away.

And little more than a week later, the Daily Star are claiming United have offered €52million for the midfielder, who struggled last season.

According to Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old is only worth €40million, but that’s not the only reason Atleti should bite United’s hand off if the offer is real.

According to Diario AS, Atletico Madrid are dangerously close to their La Liga salary cap, and more new signings are not likely unless there is a significant departure, and that is only likely to be Saúl, who is a big-earner with five years remaining on his current deal.

So, unless there is any promise of a bidding war between the Premier League clubs, which seems unlikely in a post-pandemic market, Atletico Madrid would be wise to accept a £52million offer for Saúl and reinvest to aid their bid to defend their La Liga title in the coming season.