Edinson Cavani says he is fully focused on the season ahead at Paris Saint-Germain, and isn’t interested in any speculation linking him with a move away.

Le Parisien report that Atlético Madrid have this lunchtime informed the relevant parties that they will not be improving upon their second offer to PSG for Edinson Cavani, which they made yesterday, which was €15m.


The newspaper wonders whether this is the latest negotiating tactic in a long-winded series of talks between PSG and Atlético Madrid that have occurred across this month.

Cavani will not be travelling to face Pau in the Coupe de France this evening, and is still dreaming of making his move to Atleti, but that hope is quickly fading.

