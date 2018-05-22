UEFA Europa League winners Atletico Madrid shaded a five-goal thriller against Super Eagles B today in Uyo to win the GOTV Max Cup.

Kelechi Nwakali put the home team in front with a superb strike from outside the box that beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

However, the La Liga outfit drew level soon after when Emem Eduok was dispossessed in his own half of the pitch.

Substitute Destiny Ashadi ought to have restored the Eagles lead just before the interval, but he shot way off target from right inside the box after he was set up by the bright and lively Samad Kadiri.

Substitute Fernando Torres put Atletico Madrid ahead for the first time on 64 minutes after they had missed a sitter earlier in the second half.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea star was presented with a special gift to celebrate his final game for Atletico after this game.

Norway-based midfielder Usman Mohammed will then draw the Nigerians level in the 79th minute with a great solo goal when he dribbled his way inside the box.

However, when both teams were getting set for a penalty shootout to decide the winners of the GoTV Max Cup, Borja Garcies fired past goalkeeper Femi Thomas from inside the box for the winner five minutes from time.