Athletic Bilbao have extended head coach Gaizka Garitano’s contract until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, the club have confirmed.

The 43-year-old has overseen a stunning resurgence from the LaLiga side since taking over from Eduardo Berizzo on December 4.

Berizzo was relieved of his duties after the club followed up a victory in their opening match of the season with a winless run spanning 13 league games.

However, Garitano has since overseen nine wins, five draws and only two defeats in LaLiga.

That run has propelled Athletic into the race for a Champions League qualification place. They are four points behind fourth-place Getafe, who they visit on Sunday.