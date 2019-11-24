<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Substitute Kenan Kodro scored a late winner as Athletic Bilbao claimed a 2-1 victory at Osasuna on Sunday to move fifth in La Liga.

The Basque side has now taken 10 points from their last four league games and sit only one point behind fourth-placed Sevilla, who visit Real Valladolid later on Sunday.

Inaki Williams put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute with his third goal of the season, but Argentinian Ezequiel Avila levelled for Osasuna with 14 minutes to play.

But only three minutes later, Bosnian Kodro sealed all three points for Bilbao on only his second appearance this term.

Chinese forward Wu Lei scored his first league goal of the campaign to help Espanyol secure a 1-1 draw against Getafe.

The 28-year-old was prolific in China for Shanghai SIPG but has struggled since moving to Spain in January.

Former Newcastle United striker Joselu scored twice late on as Alaves won 2-0 at Eibar to take his Liga tally to six goals since leaving St James’ Park in the close season.

Barcelona still leads the table on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid after beating Leganes on Saturday, with Atletico Madrid three points adrift.