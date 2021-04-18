



Atalanta have moved above Juventus in the Serie A table thanks to a 87th-minute winner on Sunday.

Matteo Pessina had a great chance to open the scoring in the 24th minute but he took too many touches, allowing Mathijs De Ligt to recover and deflect his goal-bound shot just wide.

Juve then almost took the lead when a mix up in the Atalanta back-line presented Álvaro Morata with a chance to score, but Berat Djimsiti got back to heroically clear off the line.





The next big chance fell to Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata in the 70th minute, but his diving header went narrowly wide.

The match looked to be heading towards a goalless draw, only for Ruslan Malinovskiy to pop up with a dramatic late winner just moments after Wojciech Szczęsny had made a superb save to deny him.

That result leaves Atalanta third and Juve fourth, with fifth-placed Napoli facing league leaders Inter later on Sunday.