



Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis is a transfer target for Italy’s Atalanta as they look to boost their squad for next season campaign.

Atalanta finished suffered a defeat against Inter Milan in the last league game on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to deny them the opportunity of qualifying for the champions league next season.

The Gasperini side has turned their attention to next season and are looking to make an enquiry about Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis of Club Brugge.





Emmanuel Dennis played 23 league games for Club Brugge last season and scored 6 goals and two further goals coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal are also said to be interested in the Nigerian footballer according to reports from Italian media.

Club Brugge have said they will only listen to offers in the region of 25 million euros for the player.