



Fulham looked set to move out of the drop zone when Aleksandar Mitrovic pounced on a loose pass back by Tyrone Mings to score his first league goal since September on Sunday.

Villa had looked devoid of ideas without talisman Jack Grealish due to injury.

But Dean Smith’s men suddenly sparked into life to score three times in the final 12 minutes.

Mings made amends by teeing up substitute Trezeguet to slot home from the edge of the box.

Three minutes later the Egyptian swept home at the back post for his second of the game before Ollie Watkins tapped home from Bertrand Traore’s cross to round off the scoring.