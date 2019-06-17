<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aston Villa has completed the signing of defender Kortney Hause from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the promoted Premier League club said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who has represented England at under-20 and under-21 level, had joined Villa on loan in January and made 12 appearances in the second-tier Championship.

“Aston Villa has taken up the option to permanently transfer Kortney Hause from Wolverhampton Wanderers,” Villa said in a statement.

Dean Smith’s side has already signed Spanish winger Jota and Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi after their Championship play-off final win over Derby County last month.

They have also agreed on a deal to bring in Brazilian striker Wesley from Club Brugge.

Villa, back in the top flight after a three-season absence, kicks off their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 10.