Aston Villa are set to break their transfer record for the third consecutive summer window after agreeing a £30,000,000 initial fee with Norwich City for Emi Buendia.

The transfer will include a number of add-ons and a sell-on fee should the Argentina international move on from Villa Park in the future.

It is thought that the deal offered by Aston Villa was too good to refuse, with the deal set to potentially rise to £40,000,000 in the future. It marks a huge profit for Norwich City, who signed Buendia for £1,500,000 from Spanish side Getafe.

It is thought that Emi Buendia has agreed personal terms today whilst away with the Argentina national team, while also completing his medical.

When the transfer is set to be officially announced remains to be seen, but it is a sign of Aston Villa’s commitment to finishing their business early to beat potential competitors to the signature of their targets.

Buendia, who helped Norwich City to return to the Premier League last season, will likely fund Norwich’s transfer activity for the upcoming season.





The midfielder, who can play on either wing or centrally, scored 15 goals and assisted 17 in 39 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship last season – and of course has experienced the Premier League when Norwich were relegated last season.

At 24, Buendia still has room for development and it is hoped that Dean Smith will continue the trend of improving those signed under his leadership.

Arsenal were also thought to be keen on the Argentinian’s signature, and looked to be leading the race – but within the last few hours it seems that Aston Villa have pipped the London side to the post. Perhaps compatriot Emiliano Martinez has had a few choice words in helping to make Buendia’s mind.

A product of the Real Madrid youth system, Buendia perhaps hasn’t quite met the lofty heights of some of his former peers, but with the upwards-trend at Aston Villa at the moment, it’s quite possible he could meet it in claret and blue.