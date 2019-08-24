<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Marco Silva’s new signing was included in the Toffees traveling party to the Villa Park for Friday night English premier league fixture, haven not tasted action in the Club’s last two game due to fitness.

Villa took the lead early in the first half through their £22m summer signing from Club Brugge Wesley Moraes Ferreira da Silva, despite the visitors dominating possession.

Toffees manager Silva had seen few signs of improvement 15 minutes into the second half, summoning Iwobi and Moise Kean from the bench and reverting to a 4-4-2 formation.

Iwobi almost got Everton’s leveller when he found space to take Keane’s knock-down and beat Tom Heaton with his low shot, but the ball cannoned back off the foot of the post.

Everton’s woe was compounded in stoppage time when Egypt’s Ahmed El Ghazi took John McGinn’s pass to tuck his shot beneath Pickford to wrap up for premier league win for the home side since 2016.

The loss leaves Everton with four point from three matches and will now travel to Lincoln in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, before welcoming Wolves Goodison Park on Super Sunday.