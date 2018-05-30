John Terry and Aston Villa have parted ways after one season, the defender and the Championship club announced on Wednesday.

Terry joined Villa last summer after seeing his time with Chelsea draw to a close and captained the side to the final of the play-offs after a fourth-placed finish in the regular league season.

However, Villa ultimately fell 1-0 to Fulham at Wembley Stadium, denying them a return to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

And Villa confirmed his contract will not be renewed for the 2018-19 campaign as they look to cut costs.

“We would like to place on record our most sincere thanks for the effort and professionalism [Terry] showed with us last season,” the club said in a statement.

“John is a true leader and was everything and more that we hoped. Hugely popular and influential in the dressing room, he played a real captain’s role in creating the incredible bond the players shared with our supporters, and vice-versa.

“We hope he looks back on his time with Villa fondly and we wish him the very best as his career moves forward.”

Terry himself took to Instagram following the announcement, saying: “Today I part ways with Aston Villa Football Club. I’m very proud to have had the opportunity to play and captain this great and huge club.

“I have given my everything this year both on and off the pitch and I’m still hurting today that we never managed to get back to the Premier League, where this club 100% belongs. Likewise, Villa gave thanks to Terry for his service to the club over the last season.

The 37-year-old defender previously had spent 21 years with Chelsea before ultimately losing his spot in the team under Antonio Conte and appearing only nine times in the Premier League in 2016-17.

A drop to the Championship saw Terry play 35 times, scoring a single goal, and will now have a decision to make as to whether he will retire or look for a new club.