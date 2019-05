Aston Villa were promoted to the Premier League on Monday after beating Derby County 2-1 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

Anwar El Ghazi put Villa ahead with a header on the stroke of half-time before John McGinn capitalised on a goalkeeping error to score Villa’s second just shy of the hour mark.

Derby substitute Jack Marriott ensured a nervous finish for Villa with a goal nine minutes from time but Dean Smith’s side held on to return to the top flight.

Victory in the richest game in football could be worth as much as £200 million ($253 million) to Villa.