Aston Villa were promoted to the Premier League on Monday after beating Derby County 2-1 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.
Anwar El Ghazi put Villa ahead with a header on the stroke of half-time before John McGinn capitalised on a goalkeeping error to score Villa’s second just shy of the hour mark.
Derby substitute Jack Marriott ensured a nervous finish for Villa with a goal nine minutes from time but Dean Smith’s side held on to return to the top flight.
Victory in the richest game in football could be worth as much as £200 million ($253 million) to Villa.
