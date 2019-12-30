<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aston Villa midfielder, Jack Grealish, has hinted he’d welcome a future move to Manchester United.

The Villa captain has been linked with a transfer to Old Trafford this season.

And having scored at the stadium just weeks ago, Grealish told Sky Sports: “That was my favourite goal ever. Scoring at Old Trafford… I’ve always wanted to play at Old Trafford.

“I’ve played there before in a reserve cup final but it’s not the same when it’s like that. That’s obviously my favourite ground in the Premier League.

“It was one of them, as soon as I shot I knew it was going into the top corner and I couldn’t have hit it any better.”

He also stated: “If you actually watch the goal, I get so much curve on the ball I don’t actually know I got that much curve on it.

“When I first got the ball I faced [Andreas] Pereira up and I know for a fact… I would back myself one-vs-one against anyone in the league.

“And as soon as I cut inside and I shot I knew where I wanted to put it and luckily it went in.”