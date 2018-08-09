Aston Villa have been linked with a shock move for Nigerian Watford attacker, Isaac Success.

Bleacher Report is reporting that an outgoing at Vicarage Road is likely to see Success join the claret and blues before the transfer window closes.

Steve Bruce is in the market for attacking reinforcements with loan approaches made for several players, including Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham and Liverpool’s Sheyi Ojo.

Success, 22, spent last season on loan at Spanish side Malaga after struggling to make an impression following his transfer to the Hornets two years ago.

Success is comfortable playing out wide on the left or as a central striker and would offer Bruce speed and skill in attack.

The one-time Nigeria international is looking for a move to rebuild a career, which has stalled somewhat in recent years.