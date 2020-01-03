<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on the Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and a January move would be ideal for him.

According to The Sun, Villa are looking to bring in replacements for the injured Wesley Moraes and Giroud has been identified as a target.

The £110,000-a-week Chelsea striker has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he would be a superb short-term addition to Dean Smith’s side.

Along with goals, Giroud will add presence to the side as well. He is very good at holding up the play and linking up with the midfielders.

The technically gifted attacker is very good at bringing others into play and his presence will add a new dimension to Aston Villa’s attack. Giroud’s aerial threat will be a bonus for the Villans as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Chelsea now. Convincing the player won’t be too difficult. He has made just three starts for the Blues so far this season and he will be desperate to play more often.

Villa are hopeful that the guarantee of first-team football will be enough to convince the 33-year-old. Furthermore, John Terry’s friendship with Lampard could tip the scales in Villa’s favour as well.