Aston Villa have officially confirmed the signing of Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

Nakamba joins the club on a five-year deal, for a reported fee of around €15m.

”Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for,” head coach Dean Smith told the club’s official website.

“He’s very mobile, he’s very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play.”

Nakamba becomes their 12th summer signing, following the arrival of Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton this morning.