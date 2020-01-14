<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Aston Villa have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina on a six-month loan deal.

Reina moves to Villa from AC Milan after Tom Heaton was ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The 37-year-old Spaniard was in attendance at Villa Park to watch Dean Smith’s side lose 6-1 to Manchester City on Sunday, and he is expected to compete with Orjand Nyland for the goalkeeper’s jersey.





And he will be replaced at AC Milan by former Chelsea and Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begović, who will move to San Siro on a six-month loan from Bournemouth.

Reina made 395 appearances during his time at Liverpool and has also played for Barcelona, Villarreal, Napoli and Bayern Munich.

He was part of the Spain squad which won the 2010 World Cup but he has made just one appearance for Milan this season.

The veteran could make his Villa debut when they travel to face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.