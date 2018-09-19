Aston Villa coach Steve Bruce has heaped praises on Tammy Abraham and Yannick Bolasie after the duo scored on their home debuts to hand the hosts a 2-0 victory over Rotherham United.

After making an eventful bow at Ewood Park over the weekend, Abraham opened his Villa account just before the half-hour mark to give his side the lead.

“I’m sure he’ll be delighted with the goal,” Bruce said after the game.

“It’s the first time he’s played back-to-back games since last December.

“He can only get better; he’s a very, very good young player. Hopefully, he’s got a bright future here.”

The Chelsea loanee started the game partnering Jonathan Kodija in attack, with Villa star Jack Grealish behind the African duo.

The strikers showed a glimpse of their threat against Blackburn Rovers after the Cote d’Ivoire international’s second-half introduction, but playing together from the start on Tuesday, it was in full effect as Kodija’s flick set the 20-year-old up for his maiden Villa goal.

Speaking on a burgeoning partnership, Bruce said: “Tammy has Kodjia and Grealish to one side, Bolasie, El Ghazi and Adomah all in and around him, too.

“We’ve got a threat at the top end of the pitch.

“John McGinn had another good evening, as did Conor Hourihane, who’s forced his way back into the team. That’s how quickly it can change.

“They can all rest easy that they performed well.”

Nine minutes after coming on, Bolasie wrapped up the scoring at Villa Park.

The Everton loanee, who has had injuries halt his progress, directed a bullet header past Rotherham’s goalkeeper Marek Rodak off an Ahmed Elmohamady cross.

Despite still being ‘a little short’ in terms of fitness, Bruce looks to having him for a ‘big part’ as the season progresses.

“As a substitute for half an hour, he’s shown just how good he can be.

“Fitness-wise, he’s still a little short. But we’ll build him up with half an hour here, 45 minutes there.

“We’ve got a long, gruelling winter ahead. We’ve only just started and he’ll have a big part to play.”

Next up for Aston Villa is a visit from Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.