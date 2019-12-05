Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has provided an update on Kelechi Iheanacho who is a reported target for the Midland side in January.
Reports earlier this week claimed Smith is eyeing a Premier League based talent to support misfiring striker Wesley Moraes after Wednesday’s night defeat at the hands of Chelsea.
According to Midland news, Iheanacho is a second option for the Villa side if they fail to land 19-year-old Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.
Iheanacho has not been playing for Leicester until last Sunday when he scored his first premier league goal.
The ex-Manchester City ace has been unable to dislodge Jamie Vardy in the Foxes attack and is thought to be keen on a move.
It’s understood Smith will need to sell before he can buy following his spending splurge in the summer.
A loan deal look the most feasible option for both Iheanacho and Brewster.
Villa are 15th, but are just one point above the drop zone ahead of the hectic festive period.