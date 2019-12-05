<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has provided an update on Kelechi Iheanacho who is a reported target for the Midland side in January.

Reports earlier this week claimed Smith is eyeing a Premier League based talent to support misfiring striker Wesley Moraes after Wednesday’s night defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

According to Midland news, Iheanacho is a second option for the Villa side if they fail to land 19-year-old Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.

Iheanacho has not been playing for Leicester until last Sunday when he scored his first premier league goal.

The ex-Manchester City ace has been unable to dislodge Jamie Vardy in the Foxes attack and is thought to be keen on a move.

It’s understood Smith will need to sell before he can buy following his spending splurge in the summer.

A loan deal look the most feasible option for both Iheanacho and Brewster.

Villa are 15th, but are just one point above the drop zone ahead of the hectic festive period.