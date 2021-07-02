Aston Villa in advanced talks over Tammy Abraham

Aston Villa are currently in advanced talks with Chelsea over a £38m deal for Tammy Abraham, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 23-year-old scored 12 times in 32 appearances for the Blues during the 2020-21 campaign but is seemingly free to leave Stamford Bridge during this summer’s transfer window.

West Ham United have been credited with an interest in the England international, but a recent report claimed that Villa were in the driving seat for a player who scored 25 Championship goals while on loan at the club during the 2018-19 campaign.

According to Galetti, Dean Smith’s side are now nearing a £38m agreement for the striker, who still has two years left to run on his contract with the Champions League holders.

Abraham has scored 30 goals and registered 12 assists in 82 appearances for Chelsea but struggled for regular action under Thomas Tuchel in the second half of last season.

The Blues could use the funds from the proposed sale to make a big-money offer for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland.