



Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala is happy to get back on the goal trail for Barcelona Ladies in Tuesday’s 4-1 against Real Sociedad in their Liga Iberdrola clash at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

Oshoala who recently returned from international duty for Nigeria scored the opening goal for Barcelona Ladies in the 18th minute of the encounter.

It was Oshoala‘s fourth goal in four appearances for Barcelona Ladies since her arrival on loan from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian in January.

Nahikari Garcia equalised for the visitors in the 27th minute to silence the home fans.

The hosts regained the lead six minutes later courtesy of a fine effort by Aintana Bonmati.

Matra Torrejon got the third goal for Barcelona Ladies in the 35th minute as the hosts exerted their authority on the game.

Substitute Andressa Alves scored the fourth goal 14 minutes from time.

“Good fight from the team last night, happy to be on the score sheet too @FCBfemeni 🔴🔵🔴🔵,” the former Arsenal Ladies star tweeted.

Barcelona Ladies have kept pressure on leaders Atletico Madrid Ladies following the win as only three points separate both sides in the table.