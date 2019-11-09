<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the draws of the UEFA Women’s Champions League held in Nyon on Friday, Asisat Oshaola’s Barcelona have been drawn against Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals.

The Super Falcons striker who has been in fine form for the Catalans this season scoring six goals in five consecutive games will aim to help the Catalans extend their dominance over rivals Atletico Madrid when the two teams meet next year in the Champions League.

However, her role in Barcelona ladies qualification to the Champions League quarterfinals cannot be overlooked as he scored a brace in Luis Cortes’ side 8-1 thumping of Belarus giant Minsk in the round of 16 last month.

The three-times African’s women footballer of the year who scored Barcelona only goal in last season 4-1 champions league final loss to Lyon will hope to help the Camp Nou outfit win the title they lost out to the French giants last season.

The Barcelona feminine have already defeated Atletico Madrid this season in the Primera Iberdrola when the Catalans were 6-1 winners with Oshoala also netting a brace.

The two-legged quarterfinals clash in March next year will be the 32nd meetings between the two Spanish sides.

The FC Robo product scored the Super Falcons only goal in Nigeria 1-1 draw against Cote d’Ivoire for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers in October.