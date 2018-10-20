Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, won her second consecutive Chinese Women’s Premier League title with Dalian Quanjian following the club’s O-0 away draw against Jiangsu on Saturday.

It was Dalian Quanjian’s third consecutive league title.

Dalian top the standings with 32 points. They needed a point from their last two games to confirmed the title.

Their closest challengers, Jiangsu and Changchun who occupy second and third place positions respectively have 28 points each.

Oshoala, 24, linked up with Dalian Quanjian from Arsenal Ladies in February 2017 and won the league title in her first season.

She has previously starred for Liverpool Ladies and Nigerian sides FC Rovo and Rivers Angels.

The current African Women’s Footballer of the Year took to Twitter handle to celebrate her side’s title success.

“Allah Promised and He delivered….Twice in a row #Alhamdulilah #DalianQuanjian 🔴🔴🔴🏆🏆🏆🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇,” reads Oshoala’s Tweet.