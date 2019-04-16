<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons and FC Barcelona Ladies striker, Asisat Lamina Oshoala, has revealed that she just wants to keep Getting better as a player, as she looks to fire Nigeria to glory in France when the FIFA women’s world cup goes down.

Oshoala, who moved from Dalian Quanjian FC to Barcelona Ladies on loan, has really been impressive, netting five goals in five matches since joining the Spanish outfit.

Ahead of the world cup in France, Oshoala, speaking with newsmen added that she just wants to five her best for Nigeria and her club side every year and every day.

“Am still working hard to get better, every year I give my best and I just want to keep working every day, keep getting better than who I was yesterday”.

“Everyday I wake up, I just want to improve on my Gane and get better than I was. Am just giving my best in all I do, especially when it comes to my job”.

She will be looking to help Nigeria get past the group stage when they battle the host country France, Norway and South Korea.