Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala trolled Liverpool after Barcelona drubbing in the Champions League first leg semi-final at Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international moves to Reds Ladies in 2015 before joining English rival Arsenal during her time in England, but former African Players of the Year queuing behind her current team last night.

Oshoala reacts after helping Barca reaching first UCL final.

Ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, playing against his old club in a competitive game for the first time since he left for Catalonia in 2014, scored his first Champions League goal in over a year to give Barcelona a half-time advantage.

However, Lionel Messi scores twice late and took his Barcelona goals to 600 to hand the Ernesto Valverde the big advantage going to the return leg but Oshoala took to her social media handle laugh at Liverpool.

Van what again ? Lol

Na those weh Dey play jam jam football dem Dey body oooo 🤣🤣🤣, Camp Nou na NO TOUCH ME football we dey play ✊🏾 #FCBLFC — ASISAT M.O.N (@AsisatOshoala) May 1, 2019

Nigeria international has helped the Barcelona ladies to their first UEFA Champions League final, where they face multiple winners Lyon in the final.