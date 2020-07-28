



Asisat Oshoala is getting ready for the restart of the season with Barcelona Feminine as she scored twice in a test game on Monday.

The four-time African footballer of the award winner returned to training with the rest of the squad last week ahead of their UEFA women’s league champions restart.

It would be recalled that the 2019-2020 Spanish premiere Iberdrola was canceled in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.





Barcelona were awarded the title, but they still have to play continental matches left to play before the new domestic season kick starts in the next few months.

In eleven aside training matches that was held on Monday, Oshoala who has scored 20 goals in all competitions for the bagged a brace, a goal in each half.

Barcelona will now play take on Girona and Montpelier in a doubleheader friendly ahead of their quarterfinals of the Champions League clash against local rivals Atlético de Madrid on August 12.