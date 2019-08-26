<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria International striker Asisat Oshoala has promised to win more trophies for Barcelona following the club’s capture of the Copa Catalunya after a 4-0 win over Espanyol in the final on Saturday.

The Falcons’ star who was in dazzling form opened the floodgate of goals for the Catalan giants in the 25th minute when she got at the end of a superb build up play that started from the defence to find the back of the net.

Oshoala’s teammates, Mariona grabbed a brace in the 31st and 64th minutes before Claudia Pina completed the rout by netting the fourth goal in the last minute of the game as Barça Women were proclaimed champions of the Catalan Cup for the sixth consecutive time and their first official title of the 19/20 season.

The match began with the Blaugrana taking control of possession and setting the pace and patterns of play at all times. The first opportunity came when María León struck the post.

Great collective team play and a wonderful assist from Alexia Putellas saw Oshoala put Barça Women into the lead in the 25th minute.

Graham’s speed out wide was a problem for Espanyol throughout, and her great cross found Mariona who made no mistake to double the lead.

After the break, Barça continued to take the initiative and Mariona grabbed a second just after the hour mark while Claudia Pina converted the fourth goal in the last minute of the match. Thus, the 10th Catalan Cup was Barça’s, a reward for dominating the final from beginning to end.

After the match, Oshoala who came close to lifting the UEFA Women’s Champions League three and the Liga title three months hinted in a post on her Twitter handle that she’s not contented winning just one title this season.

“First of many Insha Allahu ????” The ex-Rivers Angels forward wrote on Twitter.

The Nigeria international, who initially joined the Liga Iberdrola side on loan in January before securing a permanent deal with her convincing form, scored nine goals in six games for Cortes’ side this season and 17 in 17 overall.

Since her arrival, the Blaugrana crumbled in the race for the Spanish Liga Iberdrola and the Women’s Champions League titles, leaving the FC Robo product no chance to celebrate a silverware before she and her Barca teammate lifted the Catalan Cup last Saturday.

Oshoala is expected to join the Nigeria women’s team for the Tokyo Olympic Games qualifier clash with Algeria today.