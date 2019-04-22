<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala is elated to be back on the pitch again after making a substitute appearance for Barcelona Ladies in Sunday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Kheira Hamraoui scored the winning goal for Barcelona Ladies who secured a 1-0 away win in the semi-final, first leg tie.

Oshoala took the place of England international Toni Duggan in the 65th minute of the encounter.

“Feels great to be on the pitch again …….ONE STEP CLOSER …..VAMOSSSSS,” Oshoala tweeted.

The Nigeria international has missed Barcelona last six games in all competitions due to a hamstring injury.

Before her injury, she scored five goals in five league appearances for the Blaugrana.

The 24-year-old is loan at Barcelona from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian.

Her return from injury will surely delight Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby who will be banking on the former Arsenal and Liverpool Ladies starlet to help his team make a positive impact at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer in France.