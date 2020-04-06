<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria senior women’s stars, including Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala, Shanghai’s Francisca Ordega, Eskilstuna United’s Ngozi Okobi joined their colleagues in taking part in the Bop Daddy challenge.

As the world combats the coronavirus that has forced the suspension of leagues and competitions, footballers are also finding a way to keep busy with the viral Bop Daddy challenge.

The challenge was launched by Nigerian act Falz a few days through his single titled Bop Daddy with vocals from Nigerian born UK female rapper Mz Banks.





And in two separate videos, the Super Falcons stars, including Guingamp’s Desire Oparanozie teamed up for the challenge from their various bases.

The Henan Huishang duo of Onome Ebi and Chiwendu Ihezuo, Eskilstuna United’s Halimatu Ayinde, Braga’s Chinaza Uchendu, Madrid CFF duo of Rita Chikwelu and Chidinma Okeke were in the video.

Others involved are Rivers Angels’ Tochukwu Oluehi, Avaldsnes’ Rasheedat Ajibade, Sevilla’s Uchenna Kanu, Paris FC’s Chiamaka Nnadozie and Konak Belediyespor’s Esther Sunday.