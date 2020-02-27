<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala helped her team Barcelona Femini to the semi final of the Spanish copa de la rey with a slim win over RC Deportivo on Wednesday.

Asisat Oshoala however failed to score in the game as Kheira Hamraoui scored the only goal of the game.





The match failed to produce any goal until the Hamraoui scored with the last kick of the game in the extra time to her side book their passage into the last four.

Oshoala and her teammates who have already won the maiden Spanish super cup this season are now keeping up every hope of winning all the three domestic trophies.

They sit pretty on top the league with incredible advantage.