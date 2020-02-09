<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Asisat Oshoala has won the Supercopa Feminina with Barcelona, scoring a brace in the 10-1 demolition of Real Sociedad at the Estadio El Helmántico on Sunday.

Oshoala scored three goals in two appearances in the first ever Supercopa Feminina and picked up her second silverware with the club after last year’s Copa Catalunya Femenina.

She followed up her goal against Atletico Madrid in the 3-2 victory with two more, in the 35th and 51st minutes plus an assist for Alexia Putellas.

In her last ten games, the attacker has scored 11 goals, while across all competitions this campaign for Barcelona the Nigeria international has netted 19 goals in 22 appearances.

Her form mirrors how lethal Barcelona themselves have been this season, going unbeaten in all competitions.





Sunday’s cup victory was celebrated by Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu, who praised the team for a remarkable season in his congratulatory tweet.

La primera Supercopa de la història és vostra! Una temporada impecable per somiar amb tots els èxits. Moltes felicitats! https://t.co/zndpTitsR0 — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) February 9, 2020

Next up for Barcelona is a tie against Sporting de Huelva in the Copa de la Reina.