Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala was in great form, scoring two goals, as she inspired Barcelona to a 10-1 victory against Real Sociedad in Sunday’s Spanish Women’s Super Cup final.

The 25-year-old was also on target when Barcelona beat main rivals Atletico Madrid 3-2 to reach the cup final.





She got her brace in the 51st minute to make it 7-0. The Super Falcons skipper outran the Real Sociedad defence to get on to a through ball before she guided the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper.

Barcelona are now champions of the maiden Women’s Super Cup, claiming their first major domestic title since they celebrated the Spanish Women’s Cup triumph in 2018.