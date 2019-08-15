<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala scores twice as Barcelona walloped her former club Arsenal 5-2 in a high-profile pre-season friendly on Wednesday night at Meadow Park.

The 25-year-old Ikorodu-born was reuniting with her former side for the first time since she left in January 2017, after a season spent with the North London side.

Oshoala shone brightly as she fired the Barcelona Women in front after Patri Guijjaro cancelled Katie McCabe’s opener before half-time.

Ex-Africa Player of the Year got her second just after the interval to make it 3-1 as the Nigeria international was alert enough to rifle home her second goal of the game when Zinsberger spilt Putellas’ initial volley.

Oshoala could have had her hat-trick within the hour, but Zinsberger showed great composure to claim the ball at the striker’s feet as she tried to round her before Claudia Pina scored either side of a Kim Little penalty to ensure Barcelona’s comfortable victory.

Super Falcons star has now scored six goals in three matches for the Liga Iberdrola side before their final pre-season against French top-flight side Montpellier on Sunday ahead of the Spanish Primera Division (Women) 2019/2020 season will kick off on September 8th.