Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala scores twice as Barcelona walloped her former club Arsenal 5-2 in a high-profile pre-season friendly on Wednesday night at Meadow Park.
The 25-year-old Ikorodu-born was reuniting with her former side for the first time since she left in January 2017, after a season spent with the North London side.
Oshoala shone brightly as she fired the Barcelona Women in front after Patri Guijjaro cancelled Katie McCabe’s opener before half-time.
Ex-Africa Player of the Year got her second just after the interval to make it 3-1 as the Nigeria international was alert enough to rifle home her second goal of the game when Zinsberger spilt Putellas’ initial volley.
Oshoala could have had her hat-trick within the hour, but Zinsberger showed great composure to claim the ball at the striker’s feet as she tried to round her before Claudia Pina scored either side of a Kim Little penalty to ensure Barcelona’s comfortable victory.
Super Falcons star has now scored six goals in three matches for the Liga Iberdrola side before their final pre-season against French top-flight side Montpellier on Sunday ahead of the Spanish Primera Division (Women) 2019/2020 season will kick off on September 8th.