Asisat Oshoala scored her eight league goal in 12 appearances for FC Barcelona on Saturday against Granadilla Tenerife.

Oshoala netted in the 17th minute, scoring the opener as Barcelona wrapped up a 3-1 win.

Barcelona extended their winning run in all competitions to 14 and took their unbeaten streak to 20, the last time they lost was against Lyon in the UWCL final.

The Nigerian forward ended a seven-game goal drought that stretched back to October.

She got 76 minutes on her 12th outing for the Culés. The Forward has played 669 minutes this season.

After the game Oshoala tweeted:

Last game of the year…..Thank You 2019 !!!