



Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala on Sunday continued with her impressive goalscoring form for FC Barcelona Ladies by scoring in their 2-0 away win against title rivals Atletico Madrid Ladies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it was Oshoala’s fifth goal in five appearances for the FC Barcelona Ladies in the Liga Iberdrola since her arrival on loan,

The Super Falcons star had joined from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian in January.

The game at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium was watched by 60,739 fans, a new record for a women’s club match.

It saw Oshoala opening scoring for FC Barcelona Ladies in the 65th minute of the keenly-contested encounter, after the first half had ended goalless.

The former Arsenal Ladies and Liverpool Ladies player was however replaced by Toni Duggan 17 minutes from time.

Substitute Duggan made the three points safe for the FC Barcelona Ladies by netting the second goal 10 minutes from time.

The result means FC Barcelona Ladies, with 63 points from 24 games played so far,, narrowed the gap at the top to just three points.

They are behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid on 66 points in the 16-club Liga Iberdrola Primera Division.