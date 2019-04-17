<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala has resumed training with Barcelona Ladies after spending time on the sidelines due to injury.

Oshoala picked the injury in Barcelona Ladies 2-0 away win against league leaders Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 17.

She has missed her side’s last five games in all competitions due to the temporary setback.

The former FC Robo striker joined her colleagues in training on Tuesday and is set to return to full action.

”Asisat Oshoala has started working partially with the group,”reads a tweet on Barcelona’s official Twitter handle.

The 24-year-old who is loan at Barcelona from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian has scored five goals in five league appearances for the club.

Barcelona will take on Real Madrid Ladies today (Wednesday ) in a Liga Iberdrola clash at Centro Deportivo Municipal, Luis Aragonés and the game will come too soon for Oshoala who is not fully fit yet.

She could however make her return in Sunday’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Barcelona occupy second position in the LigaIberdola table with 72 points from 27 matches, three adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid.

Oshoala is expected to be one of the biggest stars at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup this summer in France.