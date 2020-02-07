<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Reigning African footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala was on target for Barcelona women’s team against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool ladies scored in the 43rd-minute to help them reach the final of the Spanish Women’s Super Cup final.

A Patri Guijarro and Lieke Martens scored the other goals to handed Lluis Cortes’ ladies the much-needed victory in a tough encounter.





Oshoala who has been nicknamed Nigerian killer by Barcelona has now scored her 17 goal across competitions for the Catalan giants.

Oshoala and her teammates however grabbed the headline same night their male counterparts led by Lionel Messi were sent from the Copa De Rey after losing to Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.