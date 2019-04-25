<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala reacted after scoring twice for Barcelona Ladies 6-2 win against Sevilla at the LigaIberdola clash on Wednesday.

The 24-years-old former African Women Player of the Year who missed the Catalan last four league fixtures due to a hamstring injury before featuring in last weekend UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg 1-0 away win to Bayern Munich last weekend.

https://twitter.com/AsisatOshoala/status/1121085219027718149

Oshoala last featured for the Blaugrana in the 2-0 away win against title rivals Atletico Madrid last month before Nigeria international took to the social media to celebrate the feat via her Twitter handle.

Oshoala has now scored seven goals in six leagues (Liga Iberdrola) appearances for the club and he turns attention to Sunday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League second leg clash against Bayern Munich at the Miniestadi.