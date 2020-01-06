<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has reacted after starting 2020 with a brace in Barcelona’s 3-1 away win against Athletic Bilbao in Sunday’s Primera Iberdrola.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international who came in as a 60th-minute substitute, doubled her side’s lead in the 77th minute, nodding home from close range after Mariona Caldentey had put the champions upfront 64th minute.

Oshoala scored again four minutes from full time, firing home from a goalmouth scramble to hand Barcelona Ladies the victory to 40 points after 14 matches and move seven points clear of nearest challengers Atletico Madrid, who were held to a 1-1 at Rayo Vallecano.

Former Arsenal star has now found back of the net 10 times this season in 13 league outings and her third brace for the Spanish club took to social media to celebrate the win plus to start the new year on a good note after scoring twice.

Oshoala will be up against Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana for the Africa Women’s Player of the Year award on Tuesday in Egypt before facing fellow Super Falcons star Osinachi Ohale’s Tacon in Madrid for their next league fixture on January 11.