Officials have disclosed that skipper Asisat Oshoala and experienced defender Onome Ebi have overcome visa hitches and should feature for the Super Falcons against Portugal Sunday in continuation of the Summer Series in Texas, USA.

Both players missed the Falcons opening game against Jamaica, which the African champions lost 1-0 Thursday.





Belarus-based central defender Ebi, for one, will be expected to bring her vast experience to bear on a defence that coach Randy Waldrum described as “disorganised” against the Reggae Queens of Jamaica.

Waldrum said Ebi and Ohale were the main anchors of the Super Falcons back four.

The Falcons have suffered several withdrawals for this invitational tournament due to injury and visa hitches.