Current African footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala was among the goalscorers on the night for Barcelona feminine in thier Supercopa Femenina semi-final match against Atletico Madrid.

Asisat scored in the 43rd-minute as Barca zoomed into the final after seeing off fierce rivals Atleti 3-2 at the Estadio El Helmántico.

A Patri Guijarro and Lieke Martens scored the other goals to handed Lluís Cortés‘ ladies the much needed victory in a tough encounter.





Oshoala, who is nicknamed “Nigerian killer” by Barcelona fans, has now scored 17 goals across all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Interestingly, the forward and her teammates grabbed the headline on Thursday night their male counterparts led by Lionel Messi were eliminated from the Copa del Rey after losing 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.