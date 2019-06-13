<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala Wednesday admitted that she and other teammates were scared of losing their second game at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

After suffering a 3-0 loss to Norway in their opening game and in dire need of a win against a Korean side who also went down 4-0 to France, Oshoala turned in a player of the match performance to earn the Super Falcons their first win in the tournament.

Super Falcons won the match 2-0.

“At first, I think we were a little bit scared of losing and going out,” Oshoala told FIFA.com.

“But after a while, we just decided to go for it. I always say that I’m never under pressure- I just go on the pitch and do my job.”

The Super Falcons started on the back foot as Korea piled pressure on the defence that sat back. The defence was resolute in denying the opponent a break at goal despite missing the injured Faith Michael who was replaced by Chidinma Okeke.

Nigeria went ahead in the 29th minute when Do-Yeon’s turned in a through pass for Desire Oparanozie past the onrushing goalkeeper Kim Minjung.

Oshoala scored the second goal in the 75th minute with a perfect display of pace, strength and a great finish.

The Barcelona forward raced onto a pass in behind, showed good upper body strength to shrug off the defender and rounded the goalkeeper to hit the back of the net.

“It’s an 11-player game and I just look to enjoy the game, have fun and do the right thing for my team,” Oshoala said.

With the win, Nigeria is only ahead of Korea in group A and sits third behind host nation – France and Norway.

“The group is wide open now,” Oshoala said.

“We just have to concentrate now on making sure we get the points we need against France.”

Nigeria’s next game will be on June 17 against France at Roazhon Park in Rennes.