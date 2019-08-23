<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby has revealed that six Super Falcons players invited for the first leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Women’s Football qualifier billed for August 28 in Blida, Algeria, will not be available due to club duties.

The players who opted out of the match and have duly informed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are Asisat Oshoala, Francisca Ordega, Ngozi Okobi, Ngozi Ebere, Rashidat Ajibade, and Osinachi Ohale.

Dennerby disclosed that the players have club matches on 25th and 26th and it will be difficult for them to arrive Nigeria a day after their engagement to secure visas as Algeria doesn’t issue visa at the point of entry.

”I know I will miss them but the players I picked for the qualifier are equally good to win the match. Algeria Women Football Team is not a threat to our girls. I will not underrate them but they will not win us in Algeria”. Dennerby boasted.

He also revealed that the six players will be available for the return leg scheduled for October 3rd, at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.